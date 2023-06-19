OmniaVerse Hits 1-Day Volume of $116,230.68 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $116,230.68 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

