Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $88.40 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00003032 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $88.40 million and $216,665.05 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.7994244 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $179,929.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

