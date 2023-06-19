Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMW stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41. Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 50.72% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

