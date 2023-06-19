Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 796.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 48,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

