Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Jun 19th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU stock remained flat at $21.97 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

