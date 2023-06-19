Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.24. 97,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 584.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 109,998 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

