Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.24. 97,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 584.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 109,998 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.