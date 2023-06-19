Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

