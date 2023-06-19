Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 216,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,225. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $541,000.

