Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter.

