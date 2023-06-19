Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 571,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,091. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000.

