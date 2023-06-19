Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0581 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. 616,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.