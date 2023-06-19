Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. 135,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,073,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 249,914 shares in the last quarter.

