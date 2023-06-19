Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0989 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. 189,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

