Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. 885,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.