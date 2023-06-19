IndiGG Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $41,608.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

