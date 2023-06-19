HI (HI) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $257,228.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018579 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,802.68 or 0.99987111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002444 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00396073 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $291,749.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

