Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $33.63 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.63 million and approximately $289,265.06 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003660 BTC on major exchanges.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,564,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,306,191 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,564,908.21319522 with 34,306,190.81342273 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97752314 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $613,411.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

