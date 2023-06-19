Decentralized Social Price Hits $8.98 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $94.61 million and $446,213.30 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $8.98 or 0.00033571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

