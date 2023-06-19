D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.40. 6,318,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,990. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

