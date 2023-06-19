Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.41 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.11 million and $19.41 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

