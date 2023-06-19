ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,928,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,482. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.