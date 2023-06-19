ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of COP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,928,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,482. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
Read More
