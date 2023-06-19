Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 39,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,194,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,759. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

