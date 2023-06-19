Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after acquiring an additional 118,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,985,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,320. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

