Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Volume of $478,123.79 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $478,123.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00032006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

