William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $41,318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $24,229,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.