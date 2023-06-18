WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.10 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $16.10 million and $133,845.90 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00290877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003741 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.