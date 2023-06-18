UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 132 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £117.89 million, a PE ratio of 942.86 and a beta of 1.63. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.18).
In related news, insider Chris Dent acquired 2,500 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,066.57). Company insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
