The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Down 11.7% in May

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

