The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 20,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 3,510,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 67.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

