Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Down 11.0% in May

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 55.1% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,238,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 15.5% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 149,929 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 39.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 267,129 shares during the period.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Up 64.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVCPW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,018. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses operating in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

