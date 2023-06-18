StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $690.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

