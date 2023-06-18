StockNews.com Downgrades Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Herbalife Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at $485,477.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Herbalife in the first quarter worth approximately $27,101,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Herbalife by 299.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

See Also

