Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 2% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and $1.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,502.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00289757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00515025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00401853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,716,843 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

