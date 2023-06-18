Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Increases By 29.7%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 13,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,178. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

