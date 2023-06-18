Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Drops By 20.8%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAFNF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock remained flat at $66.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

