Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Increases By 9.1%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 825,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HUFAF stock remained flat at $12.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $13.80.
