Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Increases By 9.1%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 825,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

HUFAF stock remained flat at $12.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $13.80.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

