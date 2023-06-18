Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Expands By 22.9%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 392.3 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $24.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $35.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

