Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Increases By 25.4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,960,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 23,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 20,823,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,873. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Geron has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

