Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Declines By 10.6%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 918,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,737.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.42. 990,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,271. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading

