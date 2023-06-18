Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Grows By 11.0%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fiverr International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fiverr International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 812,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,339. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

