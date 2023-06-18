Short Interest in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Drops By 11.1%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $105,121,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $100,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $97,676,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $15,536,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $13,485,000.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

ENLT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 154,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,736. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.92 million. Research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

