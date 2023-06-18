Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Expands By 8.9%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Electromed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Electromed Stock Performance
Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 7.18%.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
