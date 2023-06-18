Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declines By 25.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.33. 203,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
