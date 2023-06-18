Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declines By 25.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.33. 203,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,466,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229,354 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

