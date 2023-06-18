Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Declines By 26.1%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

DRMAW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,223. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

See Also

