Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Drops By 10.4%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 186,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter Bankshares

In other news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van acquired 2,200 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $525,420.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $106,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,277 shares of company stock valued at $30,380 and sold 4,217 shares valued at $59,743. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 67,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

CARE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,488. The stock has a market cap of $369.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.