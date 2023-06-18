Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Drops By 24.6%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 600,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.45. 67,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,268. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

