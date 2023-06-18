Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Grows By 10.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 828,400 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $255,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

AMR traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.56. 319,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,731. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. The company had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 48.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

