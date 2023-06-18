Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expands By 25.3%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $1,638,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,764,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,418. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.