Secret Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Secret has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $20,130.60 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00107411 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00052077 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017173 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00325247 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,362.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.