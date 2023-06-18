Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 108.4% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and $1,283.16 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.02 or 0.06520703 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,375,364,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,731,008 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

